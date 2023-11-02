News & Insights

Markets
USD

U.S. Factory Orders Surge More Than Expected In September

November 02, 2023 — 10:57 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Reflecting a surge in orders for durable goods, the Commerce Department released a report on Thursday showing new orders for U.S. manufactured goods jumped by more than expected in the month of September.

The Commerce Department said factory orders shot up by 2.8 percent after climbing by a downwardly revised 1.0 percent in August.

Economists had expected factory orders to jump by 2.3 percent compared to the 1.2 percent jump originally reported for the previous month.

The surge in factory orders came as durable goods orders spiked by 4.6 percent in September after edging down by 0.1 percent in August. Orders for transportation equipment led the way higher, soaring by 12.7 percent.

The report said orders for non-durable goods also increased by 1.0 percent in September after surging by 2.2 percent in August.

Meanwhile, the Commerce Department said shipments of manufactured goods rose by 0.4 percent in September after jumping by 1.4 percent in August.

Inventories of manufactured goods also crept up by 0.2 percent in September after rising by 0.3 percent in the previous month.

With shipments and inventories both showing modest increases, the inventories-to-shipment was unchanged at 1.46.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

USD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.