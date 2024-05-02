News & Insights

Markets
USD

U.S. Factory Orders Surge In Line With Estimates In March

May 02, 2024 — 10:48 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - New orders for U.S. manufactured goods surged in line with economist estimates in the month of March, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Thursday.

The Commerce Department said factory orders shot up by 1.6 percent in March after jumping by a downwardly revised 1.2 percent in February.

Economists had expected factory orders to spike by 1.6 percent compared to the 1.4 percent surge originally reported for the previous month.

The sharp increase in factory orders came as durable goods orders soared by 2.6 percent in March after climbing by 0.7 percent in February. Orders for transportation equipment led the way higher, skyrocketing by 7.8 percent.

The report said orders for non-durable goods also climbed by 0.6 percent in March after jumping by 1.7 percent in February.

The Commerce Department said shipments of manufactured goods also rose by 0.3 percent in March after surging by 1.4 percent in February.

Meanwhile, inventories of manufactured goods were virtually unchanged in March after inching up by 0.2 percent in February.

The inventories-to-shipments ratio subsequently came in at 1.47 in March, unchanged from the previous month.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

USD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.