U.S. Factory Orders Show Significant Pullback In July

September 05, 2023 — 11:05 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - After reporting a sharp increase in new orders for U.S. manufactured goods, the Commerce Department released a report on Tuesday showing a significant pullback in factory orders in the month of July.

The Commerce Department said factory orders tumbled by 2.1 percent in July after surging by 2.3 percent in June. Economists had expected factory orders to plunge by 2.6 percent.

The sharp pullback in factory orders came as durable goods orders plummeted by 5.2 percent in July after soaring by 4.3 percent in June. Orders for transportation equipment led the way lower, diving by 14.3 percent.

Meanwhile, the report said orders for non-durable goods jumped by 1.1 percent in July after climbing by 0.4 percent in the previous month.

The Commerce Department also said shipments of manufactured goods rose by 0.5 percent in July after inching up by 0.2 percent in June.

Inventories of manufactured goods also crept up 0.1 percent in July following two consecutive monthly decreases.

With inventories and shipments both increasing, the inventories-to-shipments ratio was unchanged from the previous month at 1.48.

RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
