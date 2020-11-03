U.S. factory orders rise strongly in September

US Markets

New orders for U.S.-made goods increased solidly in September, but further gains could be limited amid an anticipated slowdown in consumer spending as government money for businesses and workers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic runs out.

The Commerce Department said on Tuesday that factory orders rose 1.1% after climbing 0.6% in August. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast factory orders rising 1.0% in September.

