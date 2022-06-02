U.S. Factory Orders Rise Much Less Than Expected In April

(RTTNews) - After reporting a sharp increase in new orders for U.S. manufactured goods in the previous month, the Commerce Department released a report on Thursday showing factory orders rose by much less than expected in the month of April.

The Commerce Department said factory orders edged up by 0.3 percent in April after jumping by a downwardly revised 1.8 percent in March.

Economists had expected factory orders to advance by 0.7 percent compared to the 2.2 percent surge originally reported for the previous month.

The report showed durable goods orders rose by 0.5 percent compared to the previously reported 0.4 percent increase, while orders for non-durable goods crept up by 0.2 percent.

The Commerce Department also said shipments of manufactured goods inched up by 0.2 percent in April after spiking by 2.2 percent in March.

Inventories of manufactured goods also increased by 0.6 percent in April following a 1.4 percent jump in the previous month.

With inventories rising by more than shipments, the inventories-to-shipments ratio ticked up to 1.48 in April from 1.47 in March.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.