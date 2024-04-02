News & Insights

Markets
USD

U.S. Factory Orders Rebound More Than Expected In February

April 02, 2024 — 10:10 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - After reporting a steep drop in new orders for U.S. manufactured goods in the previous month, the Commerce Department released a report on Tuesday showing a significant rebound in factory orders in the month of February.

The Commerce Department said factory orders surged by 1.4 percent in February after plunging by a revised 3.8 percent in January.

Economists had expected factory orders to jump by 1.0 percent compared to the 3.6 percent slump originally reported for the previous month.

The report said orders for durable goods shot up by 1.3 percent during the month, while orders for non-durable goods jumped by 1.6 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

USD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.