News & Insights

Markets
USD

U.S. Factory Orders Plunge More Than Expected In January

March 05, 2024 — 10:12 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The Commerce Department released a report on Tuesday showing a steep drop in new orders for U.S. manufactured goods in the month of January.

The report said factory orders plunged by 3.6 percent in January after falling by a revised 0.3 percent in December.

Economists had expected factory orders to tumble by 2.9 percent compared to the 0.2 percent uptick originally reported for the previous month.

The Commerce Department said durable goods orders plummeted by 6.2 percent during the month, while orders for non-durable goods slumped by 1.1 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

USD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.