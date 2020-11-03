Markets
USD

U.S. Factory Orders Jump Slightly More Than Expected In September

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - New orders for U.S. manufactured goods showed a significant increase in the month of September, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Tuesday.

The Commerce Department said factory orders jumped by 1.1 percent in September after rising by a revised 0.6 percent in August.

Economists had expected factory orders to surge up by 1.0 percent compared to the 0.7 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.

The report said orders for durable goods spiked by 1.9 percent, while orders for non-durable goods rose by 0.3 percent.

Shipments of manufactured goods increased for the fifth consecutive month, rising by 0.3 percent in September following a matching uptick in August.

Meanwhile, the Commerce Department said inventories were virtually unchanged in September after coming in nearly unchanged in the previous month.

The inventories-to-shipments ratio subsequently edged down to 1.42 in September from 1.43 in August.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

USD

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular