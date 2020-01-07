U.S. factory orders fall as machinery, transportation weigh

New orders for U.S.-made goods fell in November, pulled down by steep declines in demand for machinery and transportation equipment, pointing to sustained weakness in manufacturing despite an easing in trade tensions between Washington and Beijing.
