U.S. factory orders beat expectations in June

Lucia Mutikani Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/TOM BRENNER

New orders for U.S.-made goods increased more than expected in June, suggesting the manufacturing sector was regaining its footing though rising COVID-19 cases threaten the tentative recovery.

WASHINGTON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - New orders for U.S.-made goods increased more than expected in June, suggesting the manufacturing sector was regaining its footing though rising COVID-19 cases threaten the tentative recovery.

The Commerce Department said on Tuesday factory orders increased 6.2% after rebounding 7.7% in May. Still, orders remained below their February level. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast factory orders advancing 5.0% in June.

