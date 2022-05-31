Companies
BA

U.S. FAA wants to see improvements in Boeing program

Contributor
David Shepardson Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Jim Young

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Tuesday it will grant a shorter extension than Boeing sought for a program in which the planemaker's employees perform regulatory tasks for the government agency.

WASHINGTON, May 31 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Tuesday it will grant a shorter extension than Boeing BA.N sought for a program in which the planemaker's employees perform regulatory tasks for the government agency.

The FAA opted to renew Boeing's Organization Designation Authorization program for three years rather than the five years Boeing had asked for. The FAA said "during the three-year period, the FAA will verify that Boeing completes required improvements" to the program including ensuring employees can "act without interference by company officials."

(Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BA

Other Topics

US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular