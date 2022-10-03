Commodities

U.S. FAA upgrades Malaysia's air safety rating

David Shepardson Reuters
The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed on Monday it upgraded Malaysia's air safety rating nearly three years after it took action to restrict the country's airlines from adding new flights to the United States.

In November 2019, the FAA lowered Malaysia from Category 1 to Category 2, meaning Malaysian airlines were restricted to current levels of any existing U.S. service and subject to additional inspections at U.S. airports.

Reuters reported the planned announcement on Saturday, citing a source.

