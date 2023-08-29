News & Insights

BA

U.S. FAA updates airworthiness directive on Boeing 777s

Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

August 29, 2023 — 09:19 am EDT

Written by Susan Heavey and David Shepardson for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - U.S. aviation regulators have issued an updated directive regarding a cracking issue with all of Boeing's BA.N 777 model airplanes, according to a notice posted online on Tuesday.

The Federal Aviation Administration's superseding airworthiness directive "was prompted by a report of a crack found in a front spar lower chord," it said in the Federal Register notice. Errors in the earlier directive also "introduced a new unsafe condition related to the application of certain fastener cap seals," it said.

Representatives for Boeing and the FAA could not be immediately reached for comment.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey and David Shepardson, editing by Ed Osmond)

