U.S. FAA to require strengthening key part on Boeing 777 engine

The head of the Federal Aviation Administration said on Wednesday the agency is going to mandate strengthening a key engine part on Boeing 777-200 planes with Pratt & Whitney (PW) engines like the one involved in an emergency landing in February.

WASHINGTON, May 12 (Reuters) - The head of the Federal Aviation Administration said on Wednesday the agency is going to mandate strengthening a key engine part on Boeing 777-200 planes with Pratt & Whitney (PW) engines like the one involved in an emergency landing in February.

FAA Administrator Steve Dickson told a U.S. House committee that the agency is "requiring the manufacturers to address strengthen(ing) the cowling."

The agency said in a separate statement the "exact timing" of the new requirements and expected airworthiness directive "will depend on the completion of design and engineering work and will be approved by the FAA."

He also said the agency was working with Boeing Co BA.N and PW RTX.N to ensure "the structure around the engine, the cowling and the inlet area, does not damage the aircraft structure."

