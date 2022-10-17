U.S. FAA says some Boeing 737 MAX 7 submissions incomplete

Companies
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) told Boeing Co that some key documents submitted as part of the agency's ongoing certification review of the 737 MAX 7 are incomplete and others need a reassessment by the U.S. planemaker.

In an Oct. 12 letter to Boeing from FAA official Ian Won

seen by Reuters, the agency asked Boeing to reassess some assertions that hazards classified as catastrophic "do not contain human factors assumptions."

The FAA also said it was unable to complete some reviews of Boeing submissions "due to missing and incomplete information regarding human factors assumptions in catastrophic hazard conditions."

Boeing faces a late December deadline for the FAA to certify the MAX 7 and MAX 10 or it must meet new modern cockpit alerting standards that could significantly delay the airplanes unless the company receives a waiver from Congress.

