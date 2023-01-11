U.S. FAA says its operations affected by systems issue

WASHINGTON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Wednesday said its operations were affected by a systems issue, but that it was seeking to reload it.

"The FAA is working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System. We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now," the agency said in a post on Twitter.

"Operations across the National Airspace System are affected. We will provide frequent updates as we make progress."

(Reporting by Susan Heavey Editing by Mark Potter)

