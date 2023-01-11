Companies

U.S. FAA says its operations affected by systems issue

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

January 11, 2023 — 06:39 am EST

Written by Susan Heavey for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Wednesday said its operations were affected by a systems issue, but that it was seeking to reload it.

"The FAA is working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System. We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now," the agency said in a post on Twitter.

"Operations across the National Airspace System are affected. We will provide frequent updates as we make progress."

(Reporting by Susan Heavey Editing by Mark Potter)

((sheavey@thomsonreuters.com; +1-202-898-8300;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
CompaniesCommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.