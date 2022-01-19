U.S. FAA OKs 62% of commercial air fleet for some landings in 5G zones

Companies
The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said it has issued new approvals on Wednesday for Boeing and Airbus planes that allow an estimated 62% of U.S. commercial airplanes to perform low-visibility landings at airports where 5G C-band is deployed.

The FAA early Wednesday approved another three altimeters after approving two earlier.

Airplane models with one of the five cleared altimeters include some Boeing BA.N 717, 737, 747, 757, 767, 777, MD-10/-11 and Airbus AIR.PA A300, A310, A319, A320, A330, A340, A350 and A380 models, the FAA said.

It previously approved 45% of the fleet. The FAA warned Wednesday that "even with these approvals, flights at some airports may still be affected."

