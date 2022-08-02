U.S. FAA issuing new safety directive on Boeing 777 airplanes

WASHINGTON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Tuesday issued an airworthiness directive for all Boeing BA.N 777 airplanes over safety concerns.

The directive was prompted by high electrical resistance within the gust suppression sensor because of corrosion. The FAA said the gust suppression function is a non-essential feature that provides a minor improvement to ride quality during lateral wind gusts at low airspeeds.

Airlines must disable the gust suppression function within three months or before 75,000 total flight hours. The directive requires disconnecting connectors and capping and stowing wires attached to affected modules.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)

