U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after review

WASHINGTON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said on Friday it had found no safety issues after investigating allegations made against Blue Origin’s human spaceflight program.

The FAA said in September it would review safety concerns raised by former Blue Origin employees. The FAA said on Friday it was closing its investigation after finding "no specific safety issues."

