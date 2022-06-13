U.S. FAA completes SpaceX final environmental review with conditions

Companies

WASHINGTON, June 13 (Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Monday approved a final environmental assessment of the proposed SpaceX Starship spacecraft and Super Heavy rocket program in Boca Chica, Texas.

The FAA published a finding of "No Significant Impact" and is requiring more than 75 actions to mitigate environmental impacts, the agency said. The FAA notes completing the environmental review does not guarantee the issuance of a vehicle operator license, which is contingent upon meeting FAA requirements for safety, risk and financial responsibility.

