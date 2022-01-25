Companies
U.S. FAA approves 90% of planes for low-visibility landings near 5G airports

David Shepardson Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/OCTAVIO JONES

WASHINGTON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Tuesday issued approvals for additional altimeters that allow about 90% of the U.S. commercial aviation fleet to perform low-visibility landings at airports where 5G C-band wireless is deployed.

The FAA said it had cleared 7 additional altimeters and has now cleared a total of 20; as of last week it had cleared about 78% of commercial planes. Airplane models with one of now 20 cleared altimeters include all Boeing 717, 737, 747, 757, 767, 777, 787 MD-10/-11; Airbus AIR.PA A300, A310, A319, A220, A320, A321, A330, A340, A350, A380; Embraer EMBR3.SA 120, 170, and 190 regional jets; All CL-600/CRJ regional jets; DHC-8 and ATR turboprops.

