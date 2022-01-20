U.S. FAA approves 78% of planes for low-visibility landings near 5G

WASHINGTON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration on Thursday issued new approvals for additional altimeters that allow about 78% of the U.S. commercial air fleet to perform low-visibility landings at airports where 5G C-band wireless is deployed.

Airplane models with one of 13 cleared altimeters include all Boeing BA.N 717, 737, 747, 757, 767, 777, 787, MD-10/-11; all Airbus AIR.PA A300, A310, A319, A320, A330, A340, A350 and A380 models; and some Embraer EMBR3.SA 170 and 190 regional jets. The FAA said it anticipated "some altimeters will be too susceptible to 5G interference" and will be prohibited from performing low-visibility landings near 5G deployments.

