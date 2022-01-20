Companies
U.S. FAA approves 78% of planes for low-visibility landings near 5G

David Shepardson Reuters
The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration on Thursday issued new approvals for additional altimeters that allow about 78% of the U.S. commercial air fleet to perform low-visibility landings at airports where 5G C-band wireless is deployed.

Airplane models with one of 13 cleared altimeters include all Boeing BA.N 717, 737, 747, 757, 767, 777, 787, MD-10/-11; all Airbus AIR.PA A300, A310, A319, A320, A330, A340, A350 and A380 models; and some Embraer EMBR3.SA 170 and 190 regional jets. The FAA said it anticipated "some altimeters will be too susceptible to 5G interference" and will be prohibited from performing low-visibility landings near 5G deployments.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

