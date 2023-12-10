U.S. F-16 jet crashes in South Korea during training - Yonhap

Adds location, details

SEOUL, Dec 11 (Reuters) - A U.S. F-16 fighter jet crashed in South Korea on Monday while on a training flight and the pilot has ejected, Yonhap news agency reported citing a military source.

The crash was near the U.S. Air Force base in Gunsan, Yonhap said.

South Korea's defence ministry spokesman could not immediately confirm the report. U.S. military officials in South Korea could not be immediately reached for comment.

(Reporting by Jack Kim Editing by Ed Davies)

