U.S. eyes more stable, predictable ties with Russia, Blinken tells paper

Giulia Segreti Reuters
The United States hopes for more stable and predictable relations with Russia but if the latter continues take reckless or aggressive actions, Washington will respond, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a newspaper interview published on Tuesday.

"If Russia is going to continue to take reckless or aggressive actions, we'll respond — not for purposes of conflict, not to escalate, but because we will defend our interests and values," he told Italian daily La Repubblica.

He was referring to cyberattacks and the role of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

