U.S. eyes more stable, predictable ties with Russia, Blinken tells paper

La Repubblica newspaper's transcript shows correct wording "predictable" (not "profitable"), "take reckless or aggressive actions" (not "attack"

June 29 (Reuters) - The United States hopes for more stable and predictable relations with Russia but if the latter continues take reckless or aggressive actions, Washington will respond, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a newspaper interview published on Tuesday.

"If Russia is going to continue to take reckless or aggressive actions, we'll respond — not for purposes of conflict, not to escalate, but because we will defend our interests and values," he told Italian daily La Repubblica.

He was referring to cyberattacks and the role of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

(Reporting by Giulia Segreti; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

