U.S. extends tariff exclusions on Chinese COVID-related medical products

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

November 23, 2022 — 12:30 pm EST

Written by David Lawder for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Wednesday said it would extend tariff exclusions on 81 COVID 19-related medical products from China for another 90 days, avoiding a scheduled expiration on Nov. 30.

"In light of the continuing efforts to combat COVID, the exclusions have been extended for an additional 90 days, through February 28, 2023," USTR said in a statement.

The exclusions from tariffs of up to 25% imposed by former President Donald Trump's administration were granted in 2020 and were previously extended multiple times. Products affected by the extension include face masks, surgical gloves, hospital gowns, and other related products and devices.

