U.S. extends public input on GM, Ford self-driving petitions

WASHINGTON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - U.S. auto safety regulators will extend a deadline for public input on General Motors GM.N and Ford Motor F.N petitions seeking to deploy a limited number of self-driving vehicles without human controls like steering wheels and brake pedals.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) on Thursday said it will extend the public comment period by 30 days on the automaker petitions after San Francisco and Oakland, California, transportation agencies and others sought further time.

San Francisco said petitions raise "numerous complex technical and policy issues involving vehicle safety that necessitate significant analysis."

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Mark Porter)

