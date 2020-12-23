US Markets

U.S. extends protection for Citgo from PDVSA creditors through July

WASHINGTON, Dec 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Wednesday extended a measure barring transactions related to Venezuelan state oil company Petroleos de Venezuela's PDVSA.UL 2020 bond until July 2021, amid heavy U.S. sanctions on the South American country.

The move effectively bars PDVSA creditors from seizing shares in the parent company of U.S. refiner Citgo Petroleum Corp PDVSAC.UL, a PDVSA subsidiary - which were used as collateral for the bond - for the next seven months.

