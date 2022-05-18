US Markets

U.S. extends application deadline to July 5 for nuclear power credit program

Contributor
Timothy Gardner Reuters
Published

The U.S. Department of Energy said on Wednesday it has extended a deadline by 47 days, to July 5, for nuclear power plants to apply for a $6 billion credit program that is aimed to keep the plants open.

WASHINGTON, May 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Energy said on Wednesday it has extended a deadline by 47 days, to July 5, for nuclear power plants to apply for a $6 billion credit program that is aimed to keep the plants open.

The first stage of the program is aimed to save two plants, one in California and the other in Michigan.

(Reporting by Timothy Gardner)

((timothy.gardner@thomsonreuters.com; +1 202 380-8348 (Twitter @timogard); Reuters Messaging: timothy.gardner.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular