U.S. extends application deadline to July 5 for nuclear power credit program

WASHINGTON, May 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Energy said on Wednesday it has extended a deadline by 47 days, to July 5, for nuclear power plants to apply for a $6 billion credit program that is aimed to keep the plants open.

The first stage of the program is aimed to save two plants, one in California and the other in Michigan.

(Reporting by Timothy Gardner)

