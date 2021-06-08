US Markets

U.S. explores wind energy potential off Gulf of Mexico

Nichola Groom Reuters
Valerie Volcovici Reuters
The U.S. Interior Department said it will assess offshore wind opportunities in the Gulf of Mexico, part of the Biden administration's wider goal to deploy 30 gigawatts of offshore wind by 2030.

"This is an important first step to see what role the Gulf may play in this exciting frontier,” said Interior Secretary Deb Haaland.

(Reporting by Nichola Groom, Valerie Volcovici, Editing by Franklin Paul)

