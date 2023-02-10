US Markets

U.S. exempts Britain, New Zealand from foreign investment reviews -Treasury

Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

February 10, 2023 — 09:49 am EST

Written by Doina Chiacu for Reuters ->

Adds more comments from Treasury official, background on CFIUS

WASHINGTON, Feb 10 (Reuters) - The United States on Friday extended the status of Britain and New Zealand as countries exempt from the U.S. foreign investment screening program, the Treasury Department said, having determined that those countries' own screening programs are robust enough.

U.S. Treasury's powerful Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) said it made the decision based on the countries' use of their own "robust foreign investment screening program."

Friday's action, Treasury said in its statement, means that all of Washington's "Five Eyes" national security and intelligence partners - Australia, Britain, Canada and New Zealand - are now exempt from CFIUS jurisdiction over some transactions including real estate.

"The United States thoroughly reviews foreign investment for national security risks, and it is critical that our allies also identify and address risks from malign foreign investment," Assistant Secretary for Investment Security Paul Rosen said.

"Today’s actions reflect that our Five Eye allies have all stood up and implemented their own robust foreign investment screening programs. We look forward to continuing to coordinate with all of them on matters relating to investment security."

CFIUS has flexed its muscle against Chinese firms in recent years, while China, New Zealand's largest trading partner, has accused the Five Eyes of ganging up on China by issuing statements on Hong Kong and the treatment of ethnic Muslim Uyghurs in Xinjiang.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((doina.chiacu@thomsonreuters.com; 202-898-8322;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.