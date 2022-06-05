US Markets

U.S. excludes Cuba, Venezuela, Nicaragua from Americas summit-sources

Matt Spetalnick Reuters
Dave Graham Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON/MEXICO CITY, June 5 (Reuters) - The Biden administration has made a final decision to exclude the governments of Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua from the Summit of the Americas, people familiar with the matter said, despite threats from Mexico’s president to skip the gathering unless all countries in the Western Hemisphere are invited.

The U.S. decision, which followed weeks of intense deliberations, risks an embarrassing boycott of the U.S.-hosted gathering later this week in Los Angeles if Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and some other leaders choose not to show up. (Reporting By Matt Spetalnick in Washington and Dave Graham in Mexico City Editing by Shri Navaratnam) ((Matt.Spetalnick@thomsonreuters.com; +1 202 898 8300 ; Reuters Messaging: matt.spetalnick@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: AMERICAS SUMMIT/ (URGENT)

Most Popular