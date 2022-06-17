Banking

U.S., euro junk bonds set for worst weekly loss since March 2020

Yoruk Bahceli Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

High yield bonds in the U.S. and euro markets were set for their biggest weekly total losses since the height of the pandemic in March 2020 on Friday.

A very volatile week that has seen global interest-rate expectations repriced higher given high inflation, followed by several central bank meetings, has triggered huge surges in yields across bond markets.

ICE BofA's U.S. high yield index was down 3.2% this week in total return terms, the largest weekly fall since March 2020. .MERH0A0

ICE BofA's euro high yield index was down 2.9%, also the biggest weekly fall since March 2020. .MERHE00

(Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli; editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)

