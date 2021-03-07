U.S., EU To Suspend Tariffs In Boeing-Airbus Dispute

(RTTNews) - The U.S. and the European Union agreed to suspend all their tariffs imposed in the context of the Airbus-Boeing disputes, both on aircraft and non-aircraft products, for an initial period of four months, the European commission said in a statement.

The suspension followed a conversation between the U.S. President Joe Biden and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Leyen said it is excellent news for businesses and industries on both sides of the Atlantic, and a very positive signal for economic cooperation in the years to come.

Leyen said she proposed to set up a ministerial-level Trade and Technology Council to address innovation challenges.

