U.S., EU, India, S. Africa reach tentative pact on COVID vaccine IP waiver -sources

WASHINGTON, March 15 (Reuters) - The United States, European Union, India and South Africa have reached a tentative agreement on a long-sought limited intellectual property waiver for COVID-19 vaccines, sources familiar with the deal said on Tuesday.

The tentative agreement among a narrower group of countries needs approvals from those parties' capitals, the sources said, and would apply only to patents for COVID-19 vaccines - much narrower in scope than a broad World Trade Organization waiver backed by the United States.

