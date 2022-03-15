US Markets

U.S., EU, India, S. Africa reach tentative pact on COVID vaccine IP waiver -sources

Contributors
David Lawder Reuters
Andrea Shalal Reuters
Emma Farge Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

The United States, European Union, India and South Africa have reached a tentative agreement on a long-sought limited intellectual property waiver for COVID-19 vaccines, sources familiar with the deal said on Tuesday.

WASHINGTON, March 15 (Reuters) - The United States, European Union, India and South Africa have reached a tentative agreement on a long-sought limited intellectual property waiver for COVID-19 vaccines, sources familiar with the deal said on Tuesday.

The tentative agreement among a narrower group of countries needs approvals from those parties' capitals, the sources said, and would apply only to patents for COVID-19 vaccines - much narrower in scope than a broad World Trade Organization waiver backed by the United States.

(Reporting by David Lawder, Andrea Shalal, Emma Farge; Editing by Chris Reese)

((David.Lawder@tr.com; +1 202 354 5854; Reuters Messaging: david.lawder.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

World Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular