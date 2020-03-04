U.S. equity funds suffer largest outflows since September on virus fears

US Markets

David Randall Reuters
NEW YORK, March 4 (Reuters) - Investors pulled slightly more than $13.6 billion out of mutual funds and exchange-traded funds that hold U.S. equities last week, marking the sharpest pullback from the domestic stock market since September, according to data released on Wednesday by the Investment Company Institute.

The declines came during the worst week for the benchmark S&P 500 index since the 2008 financial crisis as concerns about the rapidly spreading coronavirus weighed on travel and companies whose supply chains are heavily dependent on China.

The S&P 500 is now down 5.5% for the year to date after hitting record highs on Feb. 19.

Investors continued to seek safety in bond funds, which drew in nearly $3.3 billion in new assets, the lowest weekly inflow since August. For the year to date, bond funds have pulled in $122.1 billion in new assets, while stock funds have shed $40.2 billion.

World stock funds, meanwhile, had $380 million in outflows, snapping a winning streak that began in mid-December.

The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the week, including mutual funds and exchange-traded funds in millions of dollars:

2/26/2020

2/19/2020

2/12/2020

2/5/2020

1/29/2020

Equity

-13,916

276

7,597

12,902

-9,154

Domestic

-13,536

-3,256

4,357

5,875

-12,571

World

-380

3,532

3,240

7,028

3,416

Hybrid

-1,421

201

409

406

24

Bond

3,250

14,888

19,113

13,673

13,352

Taxable

206

12,245

15,859

10,684

10,164

Municipal

3,044

2,643

3,253

2,989

3,188

Commodity

229

841

541

832

696

Total

-11,860

16,207

27,659

27,814

4,916

Most Popular