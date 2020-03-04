U.S. equity funds suffer largest outflows since September on virus fears

By David Randall

NEW YORK, March 4 (Reuters) - Investors pulled slightly more than $13.6 billion out of mutual funds and exchange-traded funds that hold U.S. equities last week, marking the sharpest pullback from the domestic stock market since September, according to data released on Wednesday by the Investment Company Institute.

The declines came during the worst week for the benchmark S&P 500 index since the 2008 financial crisis as concerns about the rapidly spreading coronavirus weighed on travel and companies whose supply chains are heavily dependent on China.

The S&P 500 is now down 5.5% for the year to date after hitting record highs on Feb. 19.

Investors continued to seek safety in bond funds, which drew in nearly $3.3 billion in new assets, the lowest weekly inflow since August. For the year to date, bond funds have pulled in $122.1 billion in new assets, while stock funds have shed $40.2 billion.

World stock funds, meanwhile, had $380 million in outflows, snapping a winning streak that began in mid-December.

The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the week, including mutual funds and exchange-traded funds in millions of dollars:

2/26/2020 2/19/2020 2/12/2020 2/5/2020 1/29/2020 Equity -13,916 276 7,597 12,902 -9,154 Domestic -13,536 -3,256 4,357 5,875 -12,571 World -380 3,532 3,240 7,028 3,416 Hybrid -1,421 201 409 406 24 Bond 3,250 14,888 19,113 13,673 13,352 Taxable 206 12,245 15,859 10,684 10,164 Municipal 3,044 2,643 3,253 2,989 3,188 Commodity 229 841 541 832 696 Total -11,860 16,207 27,659 27,814 4,916 (Reporting by David Randall Editing by Chris Reese) ((David.Randall@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6607; Reuters Messaging: david.randall.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

