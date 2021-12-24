U.S. equity funds enjoy big inflows on easing Omicron worries

Dec 24 (Reuters) - U.S. equity funds saw big inflows in the week ended Dec. 22, supported by easing fears over the Omicron variant and strong earnings from some big companies such as Nike NKE.N and Micron Technology MU.O.

According to Refinitiv Lipper data, investors bought $27.55 billion worth of U.S. equity funds, and $22.96 billion in money market funds.

Wall Street's main indexes posted solid gains this week, with the S&P 500 marking a record high on Thursday.

Meanwhile, U.S. bond funds attracted $1.5 billion in the week, compared with big outflows the previous week.

(Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Pravin Char)

