U.S. equities climb at open as world stocks hit another record

WASHINGTON, June 1 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday as global equities markets again hit a record high and oil rose, showing investors have grown more confident about rising inflation while betting that imminent U.S. data will cast light on the state of the economic recovery.

Positive sentiment has pushed major indexes back toward all-time highs in recent weeks, analysts say, after data showing a jump in U.S. inflation prompted markets to stutter earlier in May. The S&P 500 closed on Friday before the U.S. Memorial Day holiday at its third highest level in history.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 170.98 points, or 0.5%, to 34,700.43, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 15.44 points, or 0.37%, to 4,219.55, and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 34.09 points, or 0.25%, to 13,782.83.

Traders have had to balance optimism that some key markets are reopening after pandemic lockdowns with concern that accelerating inflation could prompt central banks to rein in stimulus programmes.

The recovery from COVID-19 also remains patchy in many parts of the world, with exports reviving but broader economic activity still dampened by measures to contain fresh outbreaks.

Against that backdrop, May euro zone inflation came in higher than expected at 2%, driven by rising energy costs, above the European Central Bank's target of below but close to 2% - and with even higher levels expected later in the year.

U.S. manufacturing activity picked up in May, the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said on Tuesday as its index of national factory activity increased to a reading of 61.2 last month from 60.7 in April. Pent-up demand amid a reopening economy has boosted orders, but unfinished work has piled up because of shortages of raw materials and labour.

New U.S. jobs data on Friday should also give a firmer steer on near-term Fed policy action.

In advance of that, MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe .MIWD00000PUS gained 0.52%, led by broad gains across Europe's leading indexes, while the STOXX Europe 600 .STOXX extended gains to trade up 1.1%.

"Although global stocks are now around 20% above pre-pandemic highs, a combination of strong earnings growth and reasonable valuations relative to still-low bond yields points to further upside for stocks," said Mark Haefele, chief investment officer, UBS Global Wealth Management.

OIL GAINS

Overnight, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS closed 0.52% higher, while Japan's Nikkei .N225 lost 0.16%.

South Korean stocks .KS11 rose 0.6% after a jump in May exports, and Chinese stocks .CSI300 climbed 0.2% after data showing factory activity expanded at the fastest pace this year in May.

Societe Generale strategist Sebastien Galy said he expected the jobs data to come in below or in line with consensus, but, given low levels of equity volatility, markets were primed for a jump on higher-than-expected numbers.

