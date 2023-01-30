US Markets

U.S. EPA to issue final rule blocking Alaska's Pebble Mine project

January 30, 2023 — 04:50 pm EST

Written by Ernest Scheyder, Valerie Volcovici, Nichola Groom for Reuters ->

Jan 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency plans to block Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd's NDM.TO proposed Pebble copper and gold mining project in Alaska by preventing the company from storing mine waste in the region's vast watershed.

The proposed mine would have an "unacceptable and adverse effects on certain salmon fishery areas" in Alaska's Bristol Bay, the agency plans to announce on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder, Valerie Volcovici and Nichola Groom; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((ernest.scheyder@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @ErnestScheyder; +1-713-210-8512; Reuters Messaging: ernest.scheyder.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.