U.S. EPA to issue final rule blocking Alaska's Pebble Mine project

Jan 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency plans to block Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd's NDM.TO proposed Pebble copper and gold mining project in Alaska by preventing the company from storing mine waste in the region's vast watershed.

The proposed mine would have an "unacceptable and adverse effects on certain salmon fishery areas" in Alaska's Bristol Bay, the agency plans to announce on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder, Valerie Volcovici and Nichola Groom; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

