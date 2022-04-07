U.S. EPA to announce decisions for 36 refineries seeking biofuel blending waivers

NEW YORK, April 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday will announce decisions on 36 refineries that are seeking exemptions to biofuel blending mandates, according to a government notice.

The EPA has accumulated a backlog of more than 60 requests for the so-called Small Refinery Exemptions, sought by refineries that argue the cost of blending biofuels like ethanol into their fuel could put them out of business. Thursday's announcement will follow a 2020 court decision that narrowed the criteria for what facilities should be eligible for the relief.

(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

