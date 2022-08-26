US Markets

U.S. EPA proposes designating certain 'forever chemicals' as hazardous substances

WASHINGTON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said on Friday it will propose designating certain "forever chemicals" as hazardous substances to protect people and communities from health risks.

The EPA will propose designating "two of the most widely used per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) as hazardous substances under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act (CERCLA)," it said in a statement.

