U.S. EPA finalizes biofuels blending mandates

Credit: REUTERS/Jason Reed

June 21, 2023 — 09:00 am EDT

June 21 (Reuters) - The Biden administration has increased the amount of biofuels that oil refiners must blend into the nation's fuel mix over the next three years, but the plan includes lower mandates for corn-based ethanol than it has initially proposed, the administration announced on Wednesday.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has finalized biofuel blending volumes at 20.94 billion gallons in 2023, 21.54 billion gallons in 2024 and 22.33 billion gallons in 2025. That compares with the initial proposal announced in December of 20.82 billion in 2023, 21.87 billion in 2024, and 22.68 billion in 2025.

