U.S. EPA expected to propose biofuel blending mandates Tuesday -sources

By Stephanie Kelly and Jarrett Renshaw

NEW YORK, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is expected to propose on Tuesday the amount of biofuels oil refiners must blend into their fuel mix, according to four sources familiar with the matter.

Proposals detailing the mandates for the years 2021 and 2022 are late, after the agency delayed decisions because of the coronavirus pandemic and as Democratic lawmakers focused on passing other major legislation.

The EPA declined to comment.

Under the U.S. Renewable Fuel Standard, refiners must blend billions of gallons of biofuels into the fuel mix, or buy credits, known as RINs, from those that do.

Merchant oil refiners and the biofuel industry have battled over the requirements for years. Refiners say the mandates are too costly, while ethanol producers and corn farmers like the mandates as they have helped to create a multi-billion gallon market for their products.

Reuters previously reported that the Biden administration was considering big cuts to the blending requirements, citing sources, a move that would anger the biofuel industry.

