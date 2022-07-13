U.S. envoy to Japan says Panasonic battery project not exclusive to Tesla

US Markets
Panasonic Holdings Corp's planned electric vehicle battery plant in the U.S. state of Kansas will not be limited to supplying Tesla, U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel said on Thursday.

The project represents a significant investment in a key industry, Emanuel told reporters.

Panasonic, a major supplier to Tesla, earlier said it was planning a $4 billion EV battery project in De Soto, Kansas that would create up to 4,000 jobs.

