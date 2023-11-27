U.S. Energy (USEG) Price Target Increased by 5.00% to 2.68

The average one-year price target for U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) has been revised to 2.68 / share. This is an increase of 5.00% from the prior estimate of 2.55 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.52 to a high of 2.89 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 128.85% from the latest reported closing price of 1.17 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 32 funds or institutions reporting positions in U.S. Energy. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 3.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to USEG is 0.00%, an increase of 19.91%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.35% to 763K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 109K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 103K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares, representing an increase of 73.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USEG by 192.90% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 83K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 77K shares, representing an increase of 7.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USEG by 3.91% over the last quarter.

Verity Asset Management holds 77K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 76K shares, representing an increase of 1.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USEG by 4.37% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 56K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 142K shares, representing a decrease of 155.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USEG by 61.91% over the last quarter.

U.S. Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

It is an independent energy company focused on the acquisition and development of oil and gas producing properties in the United States. Its business is currently focused on targeting mature, low decline assets with existing infrastructure that allows us to maximize our return on capital in a sustainable and efficient manner.

