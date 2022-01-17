Energy

U.S. energy secretary to visit Mexico this week: Lopez Obrador

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE

U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm will travel to Mexico this week and hold talks with senior members of the government, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday.

MEXICO CITY, Jan 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm will travel to Mexico this week and hold talks with senior members of the government, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday.

"She's going to meet with the Mexican energy minister, with the foreign minister, and we are also going to receive her here in the palace," Lopez Obrador told reporters at a regular morning news conference.

(Writing by Drazen Jorgic)

((drazen.jorgic@tr.com; Reuters Messaging: drazen.jorgic.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Energy Videos

How Private Capital Is Shaping The Energy Evolution

Jan 06, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Energy

Explore

Most Popular