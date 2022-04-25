U.S. energy secretary says oil, gas output will continue to increase

WASHINGTON, April 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said on Monday that U.S. oil and gas production is increasing and will continue to increase to make up for the 1 to 1.5 million barrels of oil per day that has been pulled off the market in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

(Reporting by Timothy Gardner and Doina Chiacu;)

((doina.chiacu@thomsonreuters.com; 202-898-8322;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.