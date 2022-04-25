US Markets

U.S. energy secretary says oil, gas output will continue to increase

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/NICHOLA GROOM

U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said on Monday that U.S. oil and gas production is increasing and will continue to increase to make up for the 1 to 1.5 million barrels of oil per day that has been pulled off the market in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

WASHINGTON, April 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said on Monday that U.S. oil and gas production is increasing and will continue to increase to make up for the 1 to 1.5 million barrels of oil per day that has been pulled off the market in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

(Reporting by Timothy Gardner and Doina Chiacu;)

((doina.chiacu@thomsonreuters.com; 202-898-8322;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular