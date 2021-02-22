U.S. energy regulator says it will examine climate change's threat to power reliability

Adds quote from FERC chairman

WASHINGTON, Feb 22 (Reuters) - U.S. federal energy regulators said on Monday they will examine threats that climate change and extreme weather events pose to the country's electric reliability in the wake of last week's deadly Texas freeze that left millions of people without power.

“The effects of climate change are already apparent,” Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Chairman Richard Glick said in a release. “We must do everything we can within our statutory authority to ensure that the electric grid is capable of keeping the lights (on) in the face of extreme weather.”

The commission also said its office of enforcement is examining the wholesale natural gas and electricity market activity to see whether any market players engaged in market manipulation or other violations.

(Reporting by Timothy Gardner; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

