U.S. energy regulator approves partial restart of Freeport LNG

Feb 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission approved the partial restart of Freeport LNG's export plant in Texas, including two liquefaction trains, two tanks, and one loop and dock each, a filing showed on Tuesday.

Freeport LNG sought permission from federal regulators last week to restart commercial operations at its long-idled liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas.

(Reporting by Deep Vakil in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)

