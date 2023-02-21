US Markets

U.S. energy regulator approves partial restart of Freeport LNG

February 21, 2023 — 02:04 pm EST

Written by Deep Vakil for Reuters ->

Feb 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission approved the partial restart of Freeport LNG's export plant in Texas, including two liquefaction trains, two tanks, and one loop and dock each, a filing showed on Tuesday.

Freeport LNG sought permission from federal regulators last week to restart commercial operations at its long-idled liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas.

