U.S. Energy Dept approves release of 2 mln bbls of oil from SPR to Exxon

Dec 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Energy said on Thursday it had approved a release of two million barrels of crude oil to Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve as part of a previously announced plan to try to reduce gasoline prices.

The Energy Department said it has now provided a total of over seven million barrels of crude oil from its reserve to boost the nation's fuel supply.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Tim ahmann)

