U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Will Pay A US$0.022 Dividend In Three Days

It looks like U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 3 days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Accordingly, U.S. Energy investors that purchase the stock on or after the 5th of August will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 22nd of August.

The upcoming dividend for U.S. Energy is US$0.022 per share. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to investigate whether U.S. Energy can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. U.S. Energy reported a loss last year, so it's not great to see that it has continued paying a dividend. U.S. Energy paid a dividend despite reporting negative free cash flow last year. That's typically a bad combination and - if this were more than a one-off - not sustainable.

NasdaqCM:USEG Historic Dividend August 1st 2022

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. U.S. Energy reported a loss last year, but at least the general trend suggests its income has been improving over the past five years. Even so, an unprofitable company whose business does not quickly recover is usually not a good candidate for dividend investors.

This is U.S. Energy's first year of paying a dividend, so it doesn't have much of a history yet to compare to.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy U.S. Energy for the upcoming dividend? Overall, U.S. Energy looks like a promising dividend stock in this analysis, and we think it would be worth investigating further.

While it's tempting to invest in U.S. Energy for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Our analysis shows 5 warning signs for U.S. Energy that we strongly recommend you have a look at before investing in the company.

Generally, we wouldn't recommend just buying the first dividend stock you see. Here's a curated list of interesting stocks that are strong dividend payers.

